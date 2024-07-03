Landmark Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,711 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Walmart makes up 2.3% of Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Walmart by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 339,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC increased their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

NYSE WMT opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

