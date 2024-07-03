Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Acquires A$35,000.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.70 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00 ($23,333.33).
Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 21st, Marc Henderson acquired 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.70 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00 ($23,333.33).
- On Friday, April 26th, Marc Henderson bought 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,800.00 ($9,200.00).
Laramide Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.
Laramide Resources Company Profile
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
