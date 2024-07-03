Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Up 22.2%

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report) shot up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 17,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 21,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Latin Metals Stock Up 22.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.

Latin Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.