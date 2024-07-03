Laura Wade-Gery Acquires 926 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £2,129.80 ($2,693.90).

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 226.80 ($2.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,240.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 240.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 245.19. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 259 ($3.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 275 ($3.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 285 ($3.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.23) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 285.80 ($3.61).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

