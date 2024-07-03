Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.43

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.12. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 2,991 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LVRO. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LVRO

Lavoro Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $605.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.60 million. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.