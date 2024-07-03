LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Trading Up 0.2%

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $22.47. Approximately 7,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 3.81% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

