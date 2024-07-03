Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Director Christopher G.B. Meyer Sells 14,738 Shares of Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) Director Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $68,973.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 641,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,488.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher G.B. Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 26th, Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $47,500.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $48,900.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 71,479 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $330,947.77.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $138.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lesaka Technologies stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Lesaka Technologies worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.