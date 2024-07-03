LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Receives $12.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get LifeMD alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LFMD

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

LifeMD Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LifeMD by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter worth $89,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter worth $64,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LFMD opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $275.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LifeMD

(Get Free Report

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.