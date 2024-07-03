LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.
LifeMD Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LFMDP opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.
About LifeMD
