Little House Capital LLC Sells 12,728 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Little House Capital LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

