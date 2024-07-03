Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) PT Raised to $90.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 192.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LBPH. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of LBPH opened at $30.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.24. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after acquiring an additional 591,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 937,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $5,560,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

