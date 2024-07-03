Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $76.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.09.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

