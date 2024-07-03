MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 27 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 157,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $859.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $804.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $742.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $524.63 and a one year high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

