MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 218 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,510,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,425 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 88,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.20. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $187.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

