Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,260 The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,909,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCO

Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.