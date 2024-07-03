Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 30 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,725,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,245,000 after purchasing an additional 623,631 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 925,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $466,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,215 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

Shares of UNH opened at $498.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.40 and its 200 day moving average is $501.35. The company has a market capitalization of $458.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

