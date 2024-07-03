Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

