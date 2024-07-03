Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $370,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $480,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 831.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $247.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

