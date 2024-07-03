MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, April 12th.
MEI Pharma Stock Down 1.8 %
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
