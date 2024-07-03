MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $261,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 231.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 339,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $547.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

