Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Increased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $94,712,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,730 shares of company stock valued at $37,771,649. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.52.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

