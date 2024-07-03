MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Gap Down to $44.47

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.47, but opened at $42.09. MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 1,384 shares.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

