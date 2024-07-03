Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading Down 9.4%

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). 1,024,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,076,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).
Mila Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 5.20.
Mila Resources Company Profile
Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mila Resources
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.