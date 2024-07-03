Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 22.75 and a current ratio of 22.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) by 177.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

