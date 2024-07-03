Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $1,320.19 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,447.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,139.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.04 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total value of $6,005,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,856 shares of company stock worth $42,901,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,835.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

