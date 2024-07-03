Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,676 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 159,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 338,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.0606 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.