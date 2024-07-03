Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Separately, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Edap Tms by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,360,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 173,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDAP opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. Edap Tms S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.44%. Analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Edap Tms Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

