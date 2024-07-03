Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Position Boosted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,842,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after buying an additional 2,266,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Mobileye Global by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,616,000 after buying an additional 538,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,956,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,109,000 after purchasing an additional 38,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MBLY opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

