Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $60.28. 3,445 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

