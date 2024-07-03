Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

