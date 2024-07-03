Monks (LON:MNKS) Insider Stacey Parrinder-Johnson Acquires 1,250 Shares

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) insider Stacey Parrinder-Johnson acquired 1,250 shares of Monks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,158 ($14.65) per share, for a total transaction of £14,475 ($18,308.88).

Monks Stock Performance

Shares of LON MNKS opened at GBX 1,166 ($14.75) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,167.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,110.13. Monks has a 52-week low of GBX 880 ($11.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,218 ($15.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 116,600.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Monks alerts:

About Monks

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Monks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.