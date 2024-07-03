MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 6,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 4,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $185.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.66.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

