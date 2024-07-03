Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 2.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 423,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,811,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

In related news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.