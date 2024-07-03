MV Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 71.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $319.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $344.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.06 and its 200 day moving average is $317.80.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

