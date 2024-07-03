Myecfo LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Myecfo LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6,992.2% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Alphabet by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 138,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

