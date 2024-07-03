Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) Shares Down 3.7%

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. 26,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 546,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Nano Labs Trading Down 3.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.
About Nano Labs
Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.
