Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading 30.1% Higher

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 30.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $30.50. 5,902,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 2,035,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

