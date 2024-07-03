National Bankshares Cuts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$48.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$50.78.

Get Emera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emera

Emera Stock Performance

TSE EMA opened at C$44.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a twelve month low of C$43.67 and a twelve month high of C$55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.96.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0053635 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.70%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.