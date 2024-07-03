Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Union Pacific by 65.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,224,000 after acquiring an additional 929,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after acquiring an additional 878,490 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $225.50 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.20. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

