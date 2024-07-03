Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.57. The firm has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

