Naviter Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,942 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC owned about 0.45% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,074 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

