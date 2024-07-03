Neil Desai Sells 31,348 Shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $45,454.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,260,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Neil Desai sold 40,000 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $77,200.00.

Aadi Bioscience Trading Down 7.0 %

AADI opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.69. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 288.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience stock. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 526,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Aadi Bioscience makes up 0.3% of Decheng Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Decheng Capital LLC owned about 2.15% of Aadi Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

Featured Articles

