Neil Desai Sells 31,348 Shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $45,454.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,260,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Neil Desai sold 40,000 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $77,200.00.
Aadi Bioscience Trading Down 7.0 %
AADI opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.69. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $7.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience stock. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 526,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Aadi Bioscience makes up 0.3% of Decheng Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Decheng Capital LLC owned about 2.15% of Aadi Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.
Aadi Bioscience Company Profile
Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.
