NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Down 1.7% on Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $75.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $75.39 and last traded at $75.54. Approximately 8,397,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 10,558,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.83.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.04.

Get NIKE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after buying an additional 501,792 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,515,000 after buying an additional 219,091 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.54. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.