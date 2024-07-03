Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 152.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

