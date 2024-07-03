Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512,992 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 2.52% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $18,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRIX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 60,271 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 440,112 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $119,865.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $412,828.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $271,888. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NRIX opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. The company had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.