Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE JMM opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $6.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
