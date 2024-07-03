Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JMM opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $6.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

