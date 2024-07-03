Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives $15.83 Average PT from Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 376,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

