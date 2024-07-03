Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives $15.83 Average PT from Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCULGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 376,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

