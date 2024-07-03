OLO (NYSE:OLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.25

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 193956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.
OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in OLO by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in OLO by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.
