Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.