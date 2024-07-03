Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Orica Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44.

Orica Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.1105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Orica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

